Coronavirus: Corona vaccine is going to be run in 4 districts of Maharashtra from January 2. For this, the Maharashtra government has completed all preparations. At each center, 25 people have been identified for dosing the Kovid-19 vaccine. Pune, Nagpur, Nandurbar and Jalna districts have been included for the dry run.

Corona vaccine’s dry run in four districts of Maharashtra from tomorrow

According to the Maharashtra government, 3 health care centers have been built in the districts where the dry run is going to be done. 25 people have been marked for vaccination drives at these centers. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that all facilities like waiting room, vaccination room, examination room have been made available in the health center. Apart from this, orders have also been ordered to provide internet connectivity.

Intent to get aware of problems during the dry run

The central government had asked the state governments to choose a dry run for the corona vaccine to the state capital. But Maharashtra government selected 4 such districts of the state for the dry run of the Corona vaccine so that there is no problem in the coming days when the vaccination campaign in the state starts. The Health Department official said that the election of Nandurbar district has been done because there are quite inaccessible areas here.

Apart from this, the facility of internet connectivity is also not better. Therefore, by making a center here, an attempt has been made to see how everything can be done smoothly. The reason behind choosing Nagpur is a mixture of urban and rural population. All health officials have been instructed to make the state government aware of the problems encountered during the dry run. On the feedback received from the officials, efforts will be made to resolve the problems as soon as possible.

Before the dry run of the Corona vaccine across the country, the Health Minister held a meeting with the officials, preparedness was reviewed

New Year 2021: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind wish the countrymen on the new year