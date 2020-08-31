While Christian Drosten is on the well-deserved summer break, his representative calls on parents to take uncomfortable measures in the NDR’s “Coronavirus Update”.

Berlin – While Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, of the Chief virologist the Berlin Charité is on the well-deserved summer break, the North German Broadcasting Corporation continues the podcast “The Coronavirus Update” with a different line-up to inform the population about the Corona pandemic to inform. They were in the current special Virologist* Sandra Ciesek, who will also be a regular guest in the future, the pediatrician Ania Muntau, Martin Kriegel (head of the Hermann Rietschel Institute at the TU Berlin) and RKI President Lothar Wieler to guest.

Coronavirus: Big point of criticism when school resumes – “Completely incomprehensible”

The focus was primarily on dealing with children and the School operation at the time of Corona pandemic. A major point of criticism is the mostly poorly ventilated rooms in the schools. “If we have 45 minutes of lessons, then after a quarter of an hour all air quality limits have fallen,” warns Martin Kriegel, referring to the educational institutions. “We have had this knowledge of poorly ventilated for 130 years Classrooms. But when new schools are built, they are built again without them Ventilation systems. That is completely incomprehensible ”, continues Kriegel.

Good ventilation is of great importance, as regular exchange of air also means that the air it contains Aerosols* can be exchanged leading to infection with the Coronavirus being able to lead. Another measure for the smooth running of the school is the introduction of a Mask requirement in schools. Pediatrician Ania Muntau, who is “torn between” the decision, also finds a difficult topic. Muntau, however, tends towards such a duty, since the effectiveness of Mouth and nose coverings is considered proven.

Pediatrician calls for uncomfortable measures – dealing with children as a “tightrope walk”

Perhaps even more important, however, is how to use them correctly Childrenwhat the enlightenment concerned about the measures. The use of uncomfortable activities be helpful, argues the pediatrician. “Sometimes you may have to resort to impressive examples – that’s not easy. Many parents avoid this because they don’t want to burden their children, but it is about the well-being of society as a whole. ”Muntau thinks particularly of a relatively young colleague who recently suffered from the consequences of a Covid-19 disease died. It is therefore wrong that Coronavirus to play down to children and adolescents in order not to burden them. “It’s a tightrope walk and you have to be very sensitive,” admits the pediatrician.

Christian Drostens new colleague Sandra Ciesek adds that the increasing knowledge about the possible long-term consequences of a Covid-19 diseaseshould also be understood as a warning by children and young people. Generally speaking, they say Virologist, very important that the younger ones would also develop an awareness that they Chains of infection could trigger. This educational work is crucial if the aim is to avoid a second wave *. (fd) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network

