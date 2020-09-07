Dentists are applying really drastic measures to deal with the coronavirus. In dental offices, the health protocol has become very strict. In Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), the dentist Patrick Solera reports: “The protective visor is added to the already usual equipment, as well as an overcoat.” Protection is the key word, faced with a formidable instrument: the famous roulette.

“This instrument, when we do a classic treatment, projects at a meter fifty, or even two meters, in the cabinet, what is called an aerosolization cloud. And it is in this cloud that we can indeed find the Covid virus “, continues the dentist. After each patient, even more extensive disinfection than usual is performed. Each corner is disinfected, and the room is ventilated at least fifteen minutes before resuming. The dentist can only accommodate eight patients per day, against sixteen previously.