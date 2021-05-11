Coronavirus Dozens of bodies drifted along the Ganges River in India, the dead are believed to have died of coronary heart disease

People don’t have money for cremation, so the bodies of loved ones end up in the river.

At least The bodies of 40 people have been found drifting from the Ganges River in India. The incident happened in northern India on the border between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The British Broadcasting Corporation, for example, reports this BBC. It says it is not clear how and why the bodies ended up in the river.

According to local media, there could have been as many as a hundred bodies. They are believed to belong to people who have died of the coronavirus.

The BBC quotes local media that the condition of the bodies suggests that they had been in the river for up to several days before they were found.

Local people who spoke to the BBC’s local, Hindi-language unit said the accelerated coronavirus epidemic has led to a shortage of wood. Usually, the bodies of people who die from the coronavirus are burned. Funeral costs have also risen.

A local resident who spoke to the BBC Chandra Mohan said hospitals even charge residents for the body of the deceased to be moved. Mohan accused hospitals of outright robbery.

“They are demanding 2,000 rupees (about 27 euros) for the body to be transferred from the ambulance. Ordinary people have no money left to pay the priest and spend even more money on cremation by the river, ”Mohan said.

“The river has become the people’s last refuge.”

From India has become the center of the global coronavirus pandemic. According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, more than 22.6 million viral infections and more than 246,000 people had been killed in India by Monday.

The actual figure, especially for deaths, may be higher.

According to official statistics, about 4,000 people die every day in India from coronavirus disease, but many experts believe the actual number could be many times higher.

According to Reuters, this is especially true in remote areas, where the number of infections has risen sharply. There are few hospitals in remote areas, they are far away and they are particularly tight financially.