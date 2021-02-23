British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced “a gradual reopening plan” in four steps, over four months in the kingdom, to emerge from the pandemic. His dream is that on June 21 the Covid restrictions will end. A way to revive your economy, to alleviate the confinement and the social and family pressures of the British “lockdown”.

But neither his Minister of Health Matt Hancok nor his Council of Scientific Wise (SAGE) they are so convinced that it can be fulfilled. Their fear is a third wave, as they also await it on the European continent because of the variations, and doubts in the exercise of responsibility of each one.

Boris’s “roadmap” is based on four tests, to be fulfilled based on data from the epidemic, which will act as a checklist to determine whether or not it is possible to advance with the reopening step. The first is the vaccination campaign, which has already reached 18 million people in Great Britain and has reduced hospitalizations by two thirds, the effectiveness of vaccines to reduce deaths and hospitalizations, that cases do not increase so that the health service and its hospitals cannot be overwhelmed and that new variants and mutations do not generate more risks.

The reopening will be harmonious, throughout the kingdom. More than a health decision, it is a product of pressure from his conservative party to reactivate the economy.

The 118 days of the road to freedom, planned by Boris, are above all a light at the end of the tunnel. Under this “hopeful” scenario, the exterior of the pubs, outside attractions and non-essential businesses could not open for Easter but their opening was postponed until April 12.

The Bank of England, in London, without people. AP Photo

The wise scientists of SAGE, who advise the government, were the ones who changed the plans. Proposals for more easing of the blockade before Easter were withdrawn after scientists warned the government that These measures could cause 55,000 additional deaths.

Johnson revealed his reopening plan on Monday, expressing hope that it will be a “one-way road to freedom”, without further blockages.

Documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies showed that plans to reopen such places by the end of March were modeled by scientists. But delayed after experts said they could lead to thousands more deaths and overwhelm hospitals.

A government source said the measures were never official government policy or the preferred approach: “Five different scenarios were modeled and there was never a preferred outcome “he clarified.

Roadmap

Schools will reopen on March 8 and outdoor family gatherings will return in March. Shops can open, pubs can serve outdoors and Limited “stays” are allowed for mid-April.

The roadmap has people socializing indoors, pubs and restaurants serving indoors and limited crowds return at events in mid-May, with a near-full reopening in late June, removing limits for wedding-goers and crowds at sports matches. Up to 10,000 people will be able to watch a game.

In announcing his roadmap plan on Monday, Johnson said: “The end is really in sight. A miserable year will give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better than the panorama we see around us today. “

The prime minister said four reviews would take place. One will consider loosening border restrictions on traveling abroad, with May 17 being the earliest that vacations abroad could be allowed. It will consider whether vaccine certificates, described as “passports”, could be used in the UK to reopen the economy.

A third review will look at when social distancing rules, such as wearing face masks and telecommuting, may disappear. Those rules are unlikely to be changed before June. A room will test how to reopen large events safely.

Conservative MPs criticized the roadmap as “too slow.” One of them called it a “hammer blow” for the aviation and hospitality sectors.

Nevertheless, Johnson rejected the criticism, saying that he would not play with people’s lives and added: “I don’t think I am even remotely pessimistic in what I say.” He said he felt the public “would rather trade the rush for certainty and security about the deadlines we are setting.”

Sage documents released Monday showed that a variety of scenarios had been modeled, including several that would have seen confinement eased earlier.

But scientists at Imperial College London said the calendar, which would also have brought the full opening of hospitality and the return of social mix inside in April or May, could have meant 55,000 additional deaths. Scientists also warned that reopening schools could cause the Covid ‘R’ rate to rise by as much as 0.5.

The government anticipated that an increase in the ‘R’ rate alone would not be enough to derail the planned schedule.

The dates

The first stage of reopening will be divided into two parts, on March 8 and 29, while the second could begin on April 12, the third on May 17 and the fourth on June 21. These are the “earliest” dates, with possible delays, if the Covid situation worsens dramatically.

Johnson emphasized that they would guide him “data, not dates”, as he outlined how the country can only advance each stage of the roadmap if it passes the four tests already listed.

“We must learn to live with Covid as we live with the flu,” said the prime minister. “We cannot escape the fact that lifting ‘the lockdown’ will result in more cases, more hospitalizations and unfortunately more deaths “alerted.

But conservatives, who had publicly pressured him to have the country fully open in May, expressed disappointment that the rules they were not easing any faster.

PB