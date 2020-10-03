At the height of the health crisis, online funds to help caregivers were created by the thousands. AT what were the millions of euros given? In the cardiology department of Robert-Ballanger hospital d’Aulnay-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis), equipment has just been delivered to equip the nurses’ rest rooms. Equipment purchased thanks to donations collected by the Solidarity association with caregivers. Created by humorist Anne Roumanoff, it provided protective equipment before taking care of the comfort of caregivers.

In the rehabilitation service, other donations arrive: a refrigerator and a coffee maker. “We did not expect this outpouring of solidarity, nor this recognition. It is particularly rewarding and rewarding “, welcomes Ruth Mamane, health manager. Other donations are waiting to be distributed in the basements of the hospital: kettles, radios, coffeemakers, microwave ovens. Among the donors, Nathalie Roussel, who gave for the first time …

