The American president praised the merits of an antibody treatment developed by the American biotechnology company Regeneron. Anthony Fauci, one of the US government’s top coronavirus experts, calls for caution.

Once again, the White House Covid-19 expert is distancing himself from the US president. The words of Donald Trump, who welcomed his recovery from the coronavirus thanks to an experimental treatment that he called “remedy”, can create “a lot of confusion”, estimated Friday, October 9 Anthony Fauci, one of the main experts of the United States government on the coronavirus.

“We have good treatment for severely ill people who are hospitalized”, said the doctor, listing different drugs already tested by trials on thousands of patients, such as the antiviral remdesivir and the corticosteroid dexamethasone, which have been prescribed to the US president.

But he was more cautious about treatments with “monoclonal” antibodies, such as that developed by the American biotechnology company Regeneron, praised by the president, or the pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly. “They show promise in clinical trials but overall their efficacy or safety has yet to be proven.”, explained Anthony Fauci.

Regeneron’s treatment, intended to replace the immune system to neutralize the coronavirus, has produced promising results in preliminary clinical trials in 275 patients.

Asked about the usefulness of the masks after several guests at a ceremony at the White House on September 26 tested positive for the coronavirus, Anthony Fauci estimated that “the data speaks for itself”. “We had a super-propagator event at the White House (where) people were close to each other and not wearing masks.”, he stressed.

More than 30 people are suspected of having been infected during this ceremony organized for the nomination of Donald Trump’s candidate for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. As for the concerns of some experts over a rushed return to business for Donald Trump, which could still be contagious as he holds his first public event at the White House on Saturday since his hospitalization, he said he trusted the team president’s medical office. “I can tell you that they will test it (…) to find out if it is no longer contaminated”, he assured.