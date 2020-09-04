An incredible promise that he could finally keep. United States President Donald Trump announces that a vaccine against Covid-19 could soon be unveiled. Two laboratories are actively working to try to develop one. The head of state hopes this will happen before November and the next presidential election where he is a candidate for his own succession.

“They are currently in phase 3 of the tests which will concern 30,000 people in September. The results will be presented on October 22 to the US drug agency, the FDA. And the FDA, if it authorizes the vaccination of thousands and thousands of people at that time, priority people like hospital workers, we can say that we have a vaccine.“, analyzes the journalist Agnès Vahramian in duplex from Washington (United States).

The JT

The other subjects of the news