“They are in a good state of mind. The president has mild symptoms,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Friday, October 2. In the midst of the presidential campaign, the news of Donald Trump’s Covid-19 positivity had the effect of a bomb, even causing the stock market to fall on Wall Street. His Democratic opponent Joe Biden sent him a message of support. In the United States, the coronavirus goes back to the heart of American power since the president of the Republican Party is also positive. The White House is testing all staff, as well as ministers.

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is on hold and all his trips have been canceled. The president is expected to speak by videoconference and his children will take over. Despite everything, the virus is likely to weaken candidate Trump. The Democrats will send him back the image of a president victim of his irresponsibility, the billionaire having regularly laughed at the harmfulness of the Covid-19. America is worried about his health. He is 74 years old and he is obese. He suffers from fever and fatigue. In case of incapacity of the president, it is the vice-president, Mike Pence in this case, who takes control. Donald Trump will be hospitalized for a few days, Washington announced Friday evening.