Dr Conley said his patient had experienced his first symptoms ten days before. However, he did not indicate that the head of state was no longer positive.

He will be able to return to the field. Donald Trump is no longer contagious, White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday, October 10, nine days after the US president tested positive for Covid-19. “Tonight I’m happy to report that in addition to the president meeting all CDC criteria (Centers for Disease Prevention and Control) for a safe end of the isolation, the Covid PCR test this morning shows, with regard to currently recognized standards, that it is no longer considered to be at risk of transmitting (the virus) to other people “, he said in a statement.

According to Dr Conley’s statement, tests have shown that“there is no longer any index of active replication of the virus” and that Donald Trump’s viral load “decreases”. However, he did not indicate that the head of state was no longer positive. It is likely that people with low viral load levels are no longer contagious, but no threshold has been set by the medical community.

Dr Conley said his patient had experienced his first symptoms ten days before. The president does not have a fever and his symptoms are “improved”, he said, stressing that he would continue to monitor his state of health when Donald Trump resumes the normal course of his activities.

CDC guidelines say for people who have had mild or moderate Covid-19, isolation and precautions can be discontinued 10 days after symptoms appear and once they have no longer had a fever. for 24 hours.

Well-respected scientist Anthony Fauci has said he’s convinced the president’s medical team won’t let him out if he’s still contagious. “I can guarantee you they will test it before they let it out”, he told CBS News.

The president, who was hospitalized from October 2 for three days, on Saturday marked his return to the race for the November 3 election with a White House address to several hundred supporters. The White House has announced that it will resume its campaign meetings at the start of next week, at an intense pace: Florida Monday, Pennsylvania Tuesday, Iowa Wednesday.