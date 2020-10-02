The American president did not specify the modalities of this isolation. He must know the results of his own test this Friday.

The American president goes into solitary confinement. Donald Trump announced Thursday evening October 1 that he was placing himself in “quarantine” pending his Covid-19 results after the positive test of a close collaborator. “The First Lady and I are awaiting the results of our test”, tweeted the US president, citing results for Friday.

“Meanwhile, we are starting our quarantine process!”, he added, without giving details on the contours of this “quarantine”. Donald Trump regularly submits to Covid-19 tests, but the exact frequency of these is not known.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The president’s aide, Hope Hicks, was aboard Air Force One with the president when she traveled to Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday to participate in the debate against Joe Biden. She also traveled with him on Wednesday when he traveled to Minnesota for a campaign rally.

According to his official schedule, the tenant of the White House must leave Washington on Friday mid-afternoon to participate in the evening in a new campaign meeting in Florida.