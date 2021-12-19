Coronavirus Does the corona situation require emergency braking? Sanna Marin at an interview with the Prime Minister at Yle at 2 p.m., HS follows

The corona situation is getting worse again and the government will meet to negotiate on Tuesday. How does Marin answer questions about possible new restrictions?

Joko the corona situation is so bad that it’s time to pull the emergency brake? For example, is the corona passport being phased out?

At least these issues can be predicted to rise in the debate on Sunday when the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is subject to examination by suppliers in the traditional During the Prime Minister’s interview hour in Yle.

The interview hour begins at 2 p.m. HS follows its delivery moment by moment in this story.

Coronavirus Cases the number has increased again towards the end of the year throughout Europe and also in Finland. The new virus variant omikron threatens to exacerbate the situation rapidly.

The board will meet to discuss possible new restrictive measures on Tuesday.

A decision on a so-called emergency brake would mean that tougher corona measures could be introduced. For example, different spaces could be closed so that they cannot even be accessed with a corona passport. For example, the regulation could stipulate that alcohol cannot be consumed in restaurants after 5 pm, even if a person has to show a corona passport.

It would also be possible to transfer schools to distance learning.

Prime Minister Marin took a brief position on Saturday. He communicated to HSthat restrictive measures can be tightened without the introduction of an emergency braking mechanism. He also said he considered this a priority. The Minister of Finance shared this view Annika Saarikko (center) when asked by HS.

The Prime Minister’s voice was resigned by the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) views. Kiuru (sd) said In an interview with HSthat the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has on Friday proposed to the SOTE Ministerial Working Group that the government decide on a timetable for the introduction of the emergency brake in the government’s negotiations next week.

Health and the Director General of the Department of Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahauta in turn, said Saturday as well Ylelle that To HSthat the use of the corona passport may have to be suspended in the current corona situation.

THL had not yet prepared its recommendation for an emergency brake for the government, but its line is expected soon.

Re-tightening restrictions and the possible shelving of a corona passport, for example, would be a politically difficult issue. With its recent policy change, the government has wanted to keep Finland as open as possible through vaccinations and a corona passport.

Prime Minister Marin himself has visibly defended this line.