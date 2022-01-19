Coronavirus Does a pandemic hamper children’s brain development? Tests measuring the skills of young children have shown weaker results than before

Toddlers are usually spared serious coronary heart disease, but can a pandemic indirectly affect children’s brain development?

This is now being studied by many groups around the world. Adults are often stressed and behind a mask during a pandemic, and social contacts are restricted. Researchers are investigating whether this is detrimental to children’s development.

Researchers in pediatrics at Columbia University in New York Dani Dumitriu and Morgan Firestein compared the communication and exercise skills of infants under six months of age before and during a pandemic. The differences between the groups shocked them.

Pandemian those born at the time performed less well on average in mobility, fine motor and communication roles.

Whether the child’s parent had suffered from corona had no statistical significance. The poorer performance in the past would thus appear to be due to the psychological environment created by the pandemic.

“This affects hundreds of millions of babies,” Dumitriu said tells the journal Nature.

The confinement of society isolates young families from their own conditions. Although parents should have more time in isolation for their babies, they may be given less attention due to stress.

“Researchers are worried. Everyone wants to find out how the pandemic affects children’s development and the relationship between children and parents, ”says the research director James Griffin The U.S. health agency tells Nature.

Although the matter is now being widely investigated, peer-reviewed information is to be expected. It takes time to conduct and publish research, and many pediatric research centers have been virtually closed during the pandemic.

One of the few institutions that continued child research through the pandemic was the Brown University Brain Imaging Center in the state of Rhode Island.

“My researchers started telling me that‘ yes, these children are now taking longer to go through the test arrangements than before, ”an assistant professor of diagnostic imaging and pediatrics Sean Deoni tells Nature.

“ The change is really big.

Deoni asked the researchers to compare the average performance of children who took part in the experiments in different years in developmental tests – that is, roughly, to compare the intelligence of different age groups.

Researchers found that babies and toddlers tested in 2020 and 2021 performed on average nearly two standard deviations worse than babies in the previous nine years. The standard deviation tells you how far the observations are on average from the mean.

The change is really big. Deoni initially doubted the bias of selection.

In total, more than 600 children who were at least three months old and at most three years old in the test situation were tested between 2011 and 2021.

However, between 2020 and 2021, only 39 children were tested. Perhaps at the time of the pandemic, only those parents who had reason to suspect developmental delays would have brought their children for testing.

However, Deoni was convinced that this was not a bias in selection. As the sample size decreased, background variables such as pregnancy history or socioeconomic background remained more or less the same.

“ “Measured from babies, intelligence doesn’t predict very much.”

The results show that the pandemic has hampered the development of boys in particular and children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Basic physical education skills have deteriorated the most.

The study is still peer-reviewed but published in the Medrxiv Pre-Publication Service. The article is now being reviewed in Jama Pediatrics.

Which in case 39 the sample size is so small that it should be treated with caution. As the sample size decreases, the probability of chance increases.

If Deoni and his colleagues had not gotten such a startling result, it would not have been reported around the world.

The conclusion that infant intelligence would decline due to a pandemic and that it should be a concern is not in line with the general perception in intelligence research. It says individuals will eventually grow to their intellectual dimensions despite the challenges, as long as the challenges are not of total isolation or famine.

And on the other hand, you can’t grow a smarter number out of a child, even if he or she is taught to play chess and play the violin before school age.

“Intelligence, measured in infants, does not predict very much,” Associate Professor of Cognitive Neuropsychology Marion van den Heuvel from the Dutch University of Tilburg tells Naturelle.

“It’s very difficult to say what that means for children’s future.”

Heuvel cites studies in which girls transferred from orphanages to toddlers in Romania suffer less from mental health problems as infants than girls who remain in orphanages. Children are doing well and adapting, and even if a pandemic causes delays in development, they will be overcome.

For stimuli, day care would seem to be important. Last year, British researchers found out by asking parents that the intellectual skills of toddlers had developed better in kindergarten or preschool during the pandemic than at home.

In children from poor families in particular, home care alone appeared to impair performance. The study was published Infant and Child Development magazine.

Many fear that the use of masks will interfere with the child’s interaction with parents. Researcher in Psychology at the University of Massachusetts Edward Tronick has received a large number of inquiries from both parents and paediatricians.

Tronick became famous for his rock face experiments in the 1970s. If the parents suddenly stop completely expressing themselves to the baby, the baby will first try to catch the attention of their parents.

If this doesn’t help, the baby withdraws from the interaction, looks away from the parent, and the baby the mood turns from joyful to absent or irritable.

Masks have been feared to make parents ’faces expressionless and dull in the same way.

“ “The mask covers only one communication channel.”

Tronick examine the matter with his colleagues Nancy Snidman with. In the experiment, parents recorded their interactions with babies using a smartphone. The parents were first without a mask and then put it on their face.

When they noticed the parents were putting on the mask, the babies quickly changed their look, looked at someone else, or pointed their hand at the mask. After that, however, the babies continued to interact with the masquerade parent as if nothing had happened.

“The mask only covers one communication channel. Also, a face mask parent can signal to your baby that ‘I’m still here for you, I’m still interacting with you,’ ”Tronick tells Nature, an unpublished study.

Face masks nor do they seem to impede language development. Last May Development Science In a study published in the journal, adults spoke to two-year-olds without masks, with a transparent mask, and a mask.

The children understood the speech perfectly without masks and through obscure masks. Surprisingly, the transparent masks caused problems in receiving the message.

Researchers believe this is due to the fact that transparent masks reflect light restlessly. The masking masks, on the other hand, provided a peaceful visual environment in all their opacity.

“Children know how to make up for a lack of information much more skillfully than we think,” study lead author, psychologist Leher Singh The National University of Singapore tells Nature.

Research the impact of the pandemic climate on infant brain development is still in its infancy.

“ “The six-month-old baby’s brain is still very malleable.”

Early results, and especially studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed, hardly give a true picture of the phenomenon, points out the psychologist Catherine Monk From Columbia University to Nature.

During a pandemic, parents participating in their children’s studies may be a select group. They may be concerned about their child’s behavior, and this concern makes them defy the pressure to isolate themselves at home.

According to Monk, the results may also be affected by the fact that the researchers use masks when making experiments, which they did not do before the pandemic.

Although the masks would not be detrimental to children’s development, at least in the long run, in studies they may slightly interfere with children’s performance. The disorder can produce a statistically staggering difference between children tested in different years.

According to Monk, Deon’s and colleagues’ observations of worse test results can well be explained by the use of masks.

The world of science the nature in general is that the new phenomenon first becomes startling discoveries.

“Based on previous epidemics, it is possible to predict an avalanche of studies showing that children in Korona suffer from severe emotional and developmental disorders,” writes an assistant professor of child psychiatry at New York University. Moriah Thomason perspective article Jama Pediatrics magazine.

Shocking findings are easier to get a spectacular publication in major scientific journals than zero results. The findings will bring fame and funding to researchers, and more such results will be published soon.

Later, someone dares to present a break-even – or be the first to show it spectacularly. Soon others will also report zero results, and then they will be interested in something completely different.

Researchers the message about the future of pandemics is therefore hopeful.

“Even if the pandemic really affects babies’ brains, we have time to get brain development on track, ”Dumitriu tells Nature.

“The six-month-old baby’s brain is still very malleable.”

