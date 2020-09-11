The development comes from the Order of Physicians, alerted by practitioners who say they are under “pressure” since the start of the school year.

Doctors do not have to establish a medical certificate of “no contraindication to returning to school” for children with symptoms suggestive of the coronavirus, recalled the National Order of Physicians on Friday, September 11. Since the start of the school year, doctors have alerted their Order to the pressures they are under to write “medical certificates of no contraindication to returning to school” for children with symptoms suggestive of Covid-19.

The return to school of the child is possible in the event of “negative test or respect of the deadlines prescribed by the health authorities”, indicates the health protocol of schools and educational establishments adopted by the Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports. It is specified that the return to school of the child presenting symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 can be done “after medical advice or failing that after 14 days”, a period which could soon be reduced.

Parents are therefore not asked to present a medical certificate of no contraindication, insists the College of Physicians. The National Council of the Order of Physicians asks the Minister of National Education to remind the rectorates, establishments and teachers. “The medical opinion does not consist in drafting a certificate but in formulating conclusions given orally to the parents at the end of a consultation when they have requested the doctor because of the state of health of their child. Its conclusions may rely on the recommendations made in particular by the French Pediatric Society “, recalls the Order of Physicians.