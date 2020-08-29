The Minister of National Education announced on Wednesday the relaxation of the distancing rules that prevailed in May and June to allow the reception of all students.

The health protocol provided by the National Education for schools “does not protect staff, students and their families”. In a column published Saturday August 29 on the website of Parisian, a group of doctors calls for strengthening the precautionary measures against the coronavirus, three days before the start of the school year. “Beyond the real health risk, there is also the risk of closing classes by the dozen, with the effect of amplifying the inequalities in knowledge and learning and of permanently disrupting our economy and our society”, they say.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer announced Wednesday that all adults should wear a mask at school, including kindergarten teachers, while students will be masked from grade 6. The rest of the health protocol, drawn up in July, notably relaxes the distancing rules that prevailed in May and June to allow all students to be accommodated.

“The school is not ready. (…) Considering the current protocol, nothing seems to prevent schools from becoming clusters “ [des foyers infectieux], alert the signatories, including the infectious disease specialist Karine Lacombe, the president of the union of liberal doctors UFMLS Jérôme Marty and the creators of the Stop-Postillons collective, which has been advocating for months to strengthen the role of the mask in the fight against the coronavirus.

They propose “to recommend the wearing of a mask in a closed place for all pupils over 6 years old”, considering that “children under 11 are as contaminating as adolescents or adults”. However, there is no consensus on this question: “when they show symptoms, children shed the same amount of virus as adults and are just as contaminating as they are” But “it is not known to what extent asymptomatic children can infect other people”, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

On Reunion Island, where the start of the school year took place on August 17, cases of Covid-19 have been declared in several schools, causing class or establishment closures, reports the 1st.

The group of doctors, already at the origin of a forum in mid-August for the compulsory mask in all closed collective places, also calls for stricter rules on the ventilation of the premises and “dedicated procedures in areas of high viral circulation” to avoid having to close entire schools if a case is detected. He suggests lightening the classes “alternating face-to-face and distance learning”, to limit “contacts between classes” and organize a “staggered recreation and canteen”.

“If there were to be hybrid measures” (distance education combined with physical education) or “containment, we are ready “, said Jean-Michel Blanquer on Wednesday. But for this fall, “We are not there”, he assured.