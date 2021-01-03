Would a division of society into vaccinated and non-vaccinated people be tolerable? WELT editor Stefan Aust has a clear opinion on this. As every week, he answers questions from our Hamburg editorial team.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Germany is an export world champion, a trading and port city like Hamburg lives from it. And yet the Corona period also led to a debate about the renationalization of production. What is the right way here?

Stefan Aust: We would certainly all have wished that the internationalization of trade and production would remain a winning model for Germany – but life is not just a dream. Certain processes must also be effective regionally quickly, and the politicians who are responsible for these areas are responsible for them. In the medium term, this should lead to a strengthening of the nation states, at least with a view to the economy.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: The debate is also tied to the possibilities of vaccine production. Do the capacities in Germany have to be increased permanently here?

Aust: The vaccine is only one more link in the chain, it started with the protective suits and masks. In the future, politicians should no longer be judged on the guidelines they set during the crisis, but on the precautions they took. And this also includes the need to build means of production for drugs.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: But some people have already been vaccinated, and more and more will be added. How do you see the debate about a special position for vaccinated people?

Aust: I’ve had a vaccination card for 50 years and it was often enough the entry card for certain countries when traveling. So it’s not that new. With regard to Germany, however, it is to be hoped that the vaccinations of the elderly will make the situation in the clinics so relaxed that the debate will then be seen in a new light. A division of society into vaccinated and non-vaccinated people will probably be tolerated for a foreseeable period of time if it benefits the economy, because that is in turn important for everyone.

Stefan Aust is editor of WELT AM SONNTAG. Jörn Lauterbach asked the questions.

