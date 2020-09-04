A nurse with a patient in intensive care, June 1, 2020 in Minas Gerais, Brazil. (DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP)

The Covid-19 epidemic is returning to the world, but do the mortality and contamination figures reflect the reality of the different countries on the planet? Franceinfo invites you to focus on three countries: Brazil, China and India.

In Brazil, government muddies the numbers to confuse the media

It was a real war of numbers that took place last June. Faced with the increase in Covid-19 cases, the Brazilian Minister of Health has opted for a radical method: no longer disclose the total number of deaths, and give the daily number of deaths very late, after the television news. The government’s idea was to say: if we no longer count the dead, they become less visible. On June 11, the statistics on the total number of deaths therefore suddenly disappeared from the website of the Ministry of Health. The minister announces that he will now only give the daily number of deaths at 10 p.m., instead of 7 p.m. previously.

It is a real challenge that then arises for the press, which fears losing track of the number of deaths and doubts the information given by the ministry. The media decide to work together, via their local correspondents. They bring up information about the dead in each Brazilian state, via the health secretariats. The information is then centralized and then disseminated by all the media at the same time.

Today the press has won the battle, since the ministry’s website gives the total number of deaths, but trust is broken with the authorities and the media have decided to continue their collaboration to be sure of always publishing the right figures. The press consortium therefore indicated Thursday, September 3, 4,041,638 confirmed cases and 124,614 deaths, while the Ministry of Health announces 3,247,610 people cured of Covid-19.

China over-communicates on its management of the epidemic

After hiding the numbers at the start of the epidemic, China has completely changed its communication strategy. From the spring, the government made an effort of transparency: every day, the Chinese health authorities organize a point for the press, broadcast on television, which gives with great precision the figures of the last 24 hours. For example, Friday, September 4, the government announces 25 new confirmed cases of coronavirus contamination, all of which concern people coming from abroad.

China clearly distinguishes in its report the domestic cases of people screened positive for the coronavirus when they get off the plane, that is to say when they return from abroad, and are systematically isolated and tested. The country is also experiencing the 19th consecutive day without a single local transmission and more than three months without a single death.

An exceptional record, and that’s also why China communicates a lot. The official media are also taking stock of the situation in the United States in parallel with China and criticizing the American attitude in its management of the epidemic. What also sets China apart is its treatment of the identified clusters. A single case detected and it is the commotion, the neighborhoods are locked and everyone is tested. Systematic testing is Beijing’s current policy. Tests and electronic tracking of movements via health QR codes are now essential when wearing a mask is no longer outdoors, even if people still wear it.

In India, the government underestimates reality

In India, statistics are skyrocketing even though they could greatly underestimate the reality. The country is in the headlines for recording the highest number of daily contaminations, ahead of the United States and Brazil. Thus, there are 78,761 new cases on August 30, the largest increase ever observed on the planet.

Four million Indians have reportedly been infected with the coronavirus, but these statistics could be much higher. “What we call the number of total cases combines two statisticssays Jayaprakash Muliyil, epidemiologist at Christian Medical College. People who are sick with Covid-19 in hospital and people who after being tested test positive. But in reality, a large percentage of the Indian population is already infected. Take the official statistics, multiply them by 20, and you will have the pandemic numbers! “ India has increased its testing capacity to reach 30 tests per 1,000 population. But it remains well below a country like the United States, at 232.

This underestimation of reality is a threat to the control of the pandemic, especially since the epidemic is spreading to the countryside, much less equipped with hospitals. But there is hope: a large part of the Indian population is asymptomatic. There are only 70,000 deaths in India, a figure that may be underestimated, but certainly less than the number of cases. In Bombay, a study estimated that 57% of slum dwellers have already contracted Covid-19, often without complications. In any case, we will have to wait before seeing the pandemic ebb in India, all with data to be taken with a grain of salt.