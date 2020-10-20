Cases of corona virus infection are increasing constantly. Scientists of the world are working to find a vaccine to deal with this deadly disease. In such a situation, there is a lot of fear and panic among the people about this disease. In the Corona crisis, many myths are going viral on the Internet. Some of which are that Kovid-19 is caused by a bacteria or the consumption of alcohol kills the coronavirus. Apart from this, there is another myth that eating garlic helps in treating Kovid 19. WHO’s Dr. Sylvie Briand has revealed some of these myths on her latest IGTV.

It is very important to have the right information

This pandemic will be with us for far longer than anyone had expected. Therefore, it is very important to have the right information about it. One should keep reading about some common myths related to Coronavirus and Kovid-19 but stop believing in them.

1-The most searched myth on Google- Kovid-19 is caused by bacteria and can also be cured with the help of antibiotics.

On this, the Director of the Department of Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness. Briand says that the truth is that Kovid 19 is caused by a virus and many times it has been proved. The virus is also being isolated in many laboratories around the world. We also have genetic sequence data for the virus. Therefore, it is not bacteria. This is why using antibiotics does not help at all in the treatment of COVID-19. Although some patients admitted to hospitals are given antibiotics but they are not given to treat Kovid-19 but to prevent superinfection caused by other bacteria.

2- Second Myth- Alcohol, sanitizes the body Does and it can kill coronavirus

Dr. Briand says that there is no truth in the fact that consumption of alcohol can cure Kovid-19 infection or it protects the body from the grip of corona infection. The virus is not sensitive to the alcohol we drink. People can get confused because hydrolasic gel is used to wash and clean hands. However, the alcohol contained in hydrochloric gel is highly concentrated. No one should consume alcohol because it has a lot of side effects.

3- The third myth is that garlic is a COVID-Saves from 19

There is no evidence yet that garlic can be used as a treatment for Kovid-19 disease. Dr. Briand says that using too much of garlic (thinking that it will cure COVID-19) is not good for health. He says, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places and removing physical disturbances are the best solution.

Let me tell you that COVID-19 disease that came a few months ago has wreaked havoc all over the world. Studies are still being done to learn more about this virus. Before announcing any result, it is important to ensure that all studies show a conclusion.



