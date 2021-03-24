Coronavirus Distance education is continuing in the upper secondary schools of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and in the second grade over Easter

The municipalities of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the Regional State Administrative Agency have decided to continue distance learning. Minister of Education Jussi Saramo specifies that distance learning is continuing in the worst epidemic areas.

In the metropolitan area high school and secondary students continue in distance learning. According to HS data, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) and the municipalities of the Helsinki metropolitan area Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen are preparing a decision on Wednesday according to which distance education in secondary schools will continue until Easter.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (vas) told HS on Wednesdaythat nationwide recommendation for distance learning is coming to an end. Nevertheless, at least the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku have decided to continue distance learning after this week. Decisions on the organization of school education are left to the municipalities.

Based on the three-week lockout period in effect for the last week, high school and secondary school students will be in distance education until the end of this week. But now distance learning for upper secondary school and secondary school students will continue in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen next week.

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group met on wednesday to discuss the status of restrictions. Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) on Wednesday confirmed HS’s data on continuing distance learning. According to Vapaavuori, primary school students remain in contact education.

Vapaavuori highlighted the prolongation of schoolchildren’s uncertainty on Wednesday morning with a message service on Twitter.

“Delays in government decisions pose major practical challenges,” Vapaavuori wrote in his tweet.

Government has been left to consider curbing the corona epidemic possible restrictions on movement for several days. At the same time, it had remained open whether high school and secondary school students would return to contact teaching next week or whether distance education would be continued.

Formally, distance or contact teaching in schools is decided by the regional government agency and the municipalities in the area. In practice, however, the policy of the corona coordination group guides their solutions in the Helsinki metropolitan area. However, the Finnish government’s policy would have been needed before the group meeting.

That is why Vapaavuori described the situation as awkward in the morning. He added in his tweet that uncertainty about the continuation of school closures is also unreasonable for teachers.

With worn out during the week there has been a disagreement in the government over the status of children and young people during any further restrictions. Education Minister Saramo said at the start of the lockout, the government would no longer implement separate school lockouts.

Last week, an infection chief physician at the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Asko Järvinen estimates that school restrictions have not been very crucial. Distance learning had not reduced the number of infections among young people.