Coronavirus Disposable face mask can be cleaned up to 10 times, the study found – At home, the best way to clean the mask is to cook

Up to 10 times cleaned, a disposable surgical mouth-nose guard is at least as effective as a fabric mask, according to a VTT study.

Even for single use the mask can be washed at home. A study by VTT found that a disposable mask is at least as effective as a fabric mask after several washes.

“We were surprised that up to 10 times cleaned disposable surgical nasal protection is at least as effective as a fabric mask,” says the research professor Ali Harlin.

In its study, VTT investigated whether it is possible to reuse protective equipment and masks by cleaning them with home brackets.

In the study six different methods were considered: cooking, machine washing, steaming, heat treatment, ironing, and long storage at airy room temperature.

Of these, cooking proved to be the best method for cleaning cloth masks at home.

Disposable protectors lost their effectiveness when cleaning by different methods, but still remained at least as effective as a fabric mask

Harlin emphasizes that even the first wash reduces the effectiveness of the disposable mask. “By no means can it be used for professional use when cleaned at home.”

According to the study, fabric masks are best cleaned at home by cooking for at least five minutes. Machine washing according to the washing instructions is the second best way. A 60 ° C wash program was used for the tests.

The design of the disposable guards also mechanically withstood up to ten machine washes at 60 degrees.

Heat treatment the oven, according to Harlin, would be a promising option for cleaning masks provided the oven temperature is close to 100 degrees Celsius.

However, the method is uncertain because the temperature control of household ovens is not accurate in this temperature range.

The cleaning evaporator was not able to reliably eliminate viruses.

Ironing at the lethal temperature of viruses, on the other hand, impaired the air permeability of the protectors in particular, making it difficult to breathe.

Long storage at room temperature, according to Harlin, requires the right kind of conditions for about three days for the microbes to be destroyed.