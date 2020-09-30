From April to June 2020, the entertainment group raked in $ 11.8 billion in revenue, half the amount of a year ago.

Disney announced Tuesday, September 29 the cut of 28,000 jobs in the United States in its activities related to amusement parks. About two-thirds of the employees concerned are employed part-time, ensures the entertainment group, which had 223,000 employees as of December 31, 2019.

Disney invokes the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its revenues, particularly the closure of Disneyland Park, located near Los Angeles in California, for more than six months. It is the second most visited amusement park in the world, behind Disney World in Orlando (Florida), which already reopened in July with a limited gauge.

Disneyland park had initially planned to reopen gradually from July 17 but had to give it up due to lack of the green light from local authorities, who kept health restrictions in place due to a resurgence of the epidemic of coronavirus.

Several billion dollars in losses

From April to June 2020, Disney raked in $ 11.8 billion in revenue, half the amount of a year ago. In the third quarter of its staggered fiscal year, the entertainment empire posted a net loss of $ 4.7 billion. Only its streaming branch achieved a turnover higher than 2019, thanks to the considerable increase in the number of paying subscribers on its various platforms (Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu), boosted by the confinement. Over the same period, park and event activity plunged 85% to $ 983 million.

“For several months, our human resources team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate ourselves from anyone else”, assured Josh D’Amaro, the head ofactivities encompassing amusement parks at Disney. “We have cut expenses, suspended important projects, laid off actors and made our operations more efficient, but we cannot keep all of our employees by opening with such limited capacities.”