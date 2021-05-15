Coronavirus Disease cases are declining in most of Europe, incidence is still high in Finland’s neighboring countries – graphics show differences between countries

Cases are falling in most of Europe. Only Lithuania, Latvia and Denmark have now seen an increase in infection rates.

Coronavirus infections over the last two weeks, volumes have fallen further in almost all European countries except three.

Within Europe, there is a fairly large dispersion of the disease situation. Incidence rates per 100,000 inhabitants for the last 14 days range from 629 in Sweden to 19.1 in Iceland.

Infection rates have been increasing in Lithuania, Latvia and Denmark.

Measured in incidence, the infection situation in Finland is one of the best in Europe in the 51.9 century. Finland has the seventh lowest incidence rate in Europe in the last two weeks.

Finland the rising incidence rates in the surrounding areas are worrying from the point of view of lifting travel restrictions.

The government said in Aprilthat Finland’s plan is to open the borders in May gradually as the disease situation improves. The first step is to allow traffic between border communities on the land borders between Finland and Sweden and between Finland and Norway.

Thereafter, commuting between EU countries should be liberalized.

The highest incidence rate in Europe is currently in Finland’s western neighbor Sweden, 629.

Comparatively The incidence rate is also high on the other side of the Gulf of Finland in Estonia (348.4), but at the same time falling sharply from its peak two months ago, when the country’s infection situation was the worst in the world in relation to the population.

On March 18, the incidence rate in Estonia peaked at 1555.1. The incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in Lithuania over the last two weeks has been 595.4 and in Latvia 450.4.

The strongest growth has been in Denmark. The incidence rate for Denmark in the last two weeks is 240.3, compared to 164.9 in the previous two weeks. Denmark relaxed coronavirus restrictions at the end of April.

In addition to Sweden, Lithuania and Latvia, the Netherlands (544.3) and Cyprus (456.4) are among the top five worst infected in Europe.

European the best infection situation is currently in Iceland, with a prevalence rate of 19.1. The second lowest number of infections has been reported in Albania, 29.7.

Of the larger European countries, the situation is currently better in Finland than in Great Britain (44.7) and Portugal (47.9).

The Portuguese Government said on Saturday allowing tourists to enter the country from Monday. The exemption applies to countries with an incidence rate of less than 500 per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks. In practice, this means every European country except Sweden, Lithuania and the Netherlands.

In addition to the above-mentioned countries, San Marino (50) and Malta (41.2) also have a better infection situation than Finland.

Coronavirus vaccines The best situation in Europe is currently in San Marino, where 73.7% of the population have received at least the first dose of vaccine. The situation is also good in Malta, where vaccine coverage is currently 61.6% and in the United Kingdom, where 52.9% of the population have received at least the first dose.

In Finland, 36.7 per cent of the population has received the first dose of coronary vaccine.

Hungary (46.4 per cent) and Iceland (42.4 per cent) are also ahead of Finland in terms of vaccine coverage.

The weakest vaccine coverage in Europe is in Ukraine, where only 2.1% of the population has received the first dose of vaccine. Vaccine coverage is 2.6% in Belarus and 2.5% in Bosnia and Herzegovina.