Coronavirus | Director of the WHO: Finding the origin of the coronavirus is a “scientific and moral necessity”

The global pandemic is now over three years behind us.

COVID 19 – finding out the source of the virus that causes the disease is a “scientific and moral necessity”, the head of the World Health Organization said after the “anniversary” of the corona pandemic.

On Saturday, March 11, it was three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the disease wave caused by the coronavirus as a pandemic.

Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented on the corona pandemic and its current state on Twitter on Sunday.

“More than three years behind the COVID 19 crisis and too many lives have been lost. Too many people are still suffering from, among other things, prolonged covid. We will never stop demanding fair access to life-saving equipment,” Ghebreyesus writes.

On Saturday According to an open letter published by the People’s Vaccine Alliance, the uneven distribution of vaccines in the world led to an estimated 1.3 million unnecessary deaths.

According to Ghebreyesus, in order to find out the origin of the virus, all possible options must be investigated. The investigation is a “scientific necessity to prevent future waves of disease” and a “moral necessity for the sake of the millions of dead and those living with covid for a long time”.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated in 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where a virus research laboratory is located.

the FBI according to the assessment, the coronavirus pandemic “most likely started from a potential laboratory accident in Wuhan”. The US Department of Energy has also stated that the leak in the Chinese laboratory was the most likely cause of the outbreak of the corona epidemic.

In Finland, the effects of the corona pandemic were realized on March 12, 2020, when the government decided in its consultation on recommendations to contain the spread of the corona virus. All public events with more than 500 people were recommended to be canceled until the end of May, and other gatherings were also recommended to be considered based on risk assessments.