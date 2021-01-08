Coronavirus Director of the Swedish Emergency Response Agency, who resigned due to a trip to the Canary Islands, also concealed a previous trip abroad during the pandemic

Dan Eliasson, director of the emergency department, who resigned on Wednesday, made another trip to the Canary Islands, says Dagens Nyheter.

Stockholm

Brouhaha Former Director of the Swedish Agency for Social Protection and Preparedness (MSB) Dan Eliasson around continues.

On Wednesday, Eliasson left his job after the afternoon newspaper Expressen revealed Eliasson secretly flew to the Canary Islands to spend Christmas with his family.

Eliasson received a lot of criticism for his trip, as the Swedish authorities have recommended avoiding all unnecessary trips due to the corona pandemic.

Eliasson according to the trip was necessary for family reasons. Her daughter lives in the Canary Islands, and in an internal letter to her staff, Eliasson justified her trip by saying she has not been able to take care of her family over the past year.

Now the newspaper Dagens Nyheter saysthat Eliasson has made at least one other trip to the Canary Islands during the corona epidemic. MSB confirms to the newspaper that Eliasson has traveled to the Canary Islands earlier in the autumn, but the duration of the trip is not known to the agency.

MSB is an agency under the Swedish Ministry of the Interior, but the Ministry of the Interior had no information on Eliasson’s second trip on Friday. Eliasson had also not informed the Ministry of the Interior of his previously revealed trip.

Last week to the Express revealed that Eliasson had flown to the Canary Islands for Christmas to spend Christmas with his family. CEO Eliasson returned from his two-week trip to Stockholm on Saturday, when a large number of media representatives met him at Arlanda Airport.

However, Eliasson avoided questions from reporters by leaving the back door of the airport for a taxi waiting for him.

Director general has received a lot of criticism in the Swedish media, and for example a former state epidemiologist Annika Linde criticized Eliasson on Monday in the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. According to Linde, policymakers set a bad example for Swedes: if policymakers don’t follow restrictions, why should others too.

Many other Swedish policymakers have also had to explain publicly why they have not followed the country’s interest rate recommendations.

For example, the Prime Minister Stefan Löfven was seen shopping at a shopping mall in Stockholm at Christmas, although he has repeatedly urged citizens to avoid moving around the malls.

On Friday, the Swedish government adopted a new interim pandemic law, which allows the government, among other things, to close shopping malls if the recommendations are not otherwise followed.