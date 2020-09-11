The epidemic is resuming at such a speed that Professor Delfraissy has alerted the State to the need to act quickly. Emmanuel Macron is holding a Defense Council on Friday, July 11 in the morning, and new restrictions could be decided at the local level in large metropolises, such as the closure of bars and restaurants earlier in the evening, or the ban on gatherings, explains Jeff Wittenberg from the Elysee Palace. A new confinement “targeted in certain cities, in certain very localized places” is possible, adds our journalist.

The executive does not plan new “coercive measures” for the fragile people at the end of the Defense Council scheduled for Friday. However, the government will carry out a “call to order for everyone”, and one “reminder that it is in the private sphere, between friends, with family, that the virus circulates the most”, adds Jeff Wittenberg.

