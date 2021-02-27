Coronavirus Differences in the vaccination orders of the municipalities in the Helsinki metropolitan area are confusing: people over the age of 65 living in Espoo and Vantaa with the elderly can book a vaccination period, in Helsinki it is not possible

The practices in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa differ in who is offered the coronavirus vaccine.

The metropolitan area the varying practices of municipalities in the order of vaccination are confusing.

HS erroneously said on Thursday online and on Friday in print that people over the age of 65 living in the same household as those aged 75-79 can also set aside time for coronavirus vaccination in the metropolitan area. However, this is only the case in Espoo and Vantaa, not in Helsinki.

Head of Helsinki Health Centers Timo Lukkarinen says there are differences in municipal practices. According to Lukkarinen, Helsinki follows the original guidelines of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“THL has since emphasized its original guidelines so that, if possible within the framework of practical arrangements, other elderly people living in the same household can also be invited for vaccinations. At the time of the update, THL did not specify an age for those living in the same household, but has since specified it, and right now it is 70 years. For this reason, many municipalities had time to determine the age limit themselves and they vary from municipality to municipality. ”

For example, in Vantaa and Espoo, the age is defined as 65 years and older. However, the elderly living in the same home in Helsinki cannot yet be vaccinated.

“We have stated in Helsinki that, for example, determining whether someone really lives with someone does not work well in appointment systems and would transfer the verification of the right to vaccination to vaccination points. This has to be pretty straightforward, ”says Lukkarinen.

Bridge At present, Helsinki offers an appointment this year to Helsinki residents aged 75 and over and their carers who have a family care allowance decision. Vantaa and Espoo do not require family care in the case of people over 65 living in the same household.

Lukkarinen points out that often the age differences within families are quite small.

“Many have regretted not getting the vaccine at the same time even with their spouse, but after all, that Elder can wait a couple of weeks and then go vaccinations together. The right to vaccination will not be lost. ”

According to Lukkarinen, the availability of the vaccine at Pfizer and Biontech is currently so good that the 70-year-olds are likely to be vaccinated in a month’s time.

Helsinki the order of vaccination also differs in the vaccination of people at risk.

Helsinki has opened an appointment for Helsinki residents born in 1952–1966, who are 55–69 years old this year, and have a disease or condition that is highly susceptible to serious coronavirus disease. THL has defined such people as at risk 1.

Vantaa has opened an appointment for people belonging to the same risk group, but aged 18–69. At the beginning of March, Espoo will switch to vaccinating all 18-69-year-olds in risk group 1.

Lukkarinen says that the decision in Helsinki is simply based on the fact that there are 25,000 people in risk group 1 in Helsinki.

“It makes no sense to offer them all the opportunity to book vaccination time at the same time because there aren’t enough vaccines. The idea is that when we open an appointment for a certain group, we want us to also give them times. That is why we have wanted to keep batches of around 5,000 to 6,000 people eligible for vaccination. ”

The reasons for the different practices when vaccinating local residents are thus, among other things, the population of the municipalities.

“Helsinki is clearly bigger than both Espoo and Vantaa. This means that when we invite a small age group to be vaccinated from the perspective of others, the end result is a very large number of people to be vaccinated in an instant, ”says Lukkarinen.

Under 70-year-olds are vaccinated with Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford. THL does not recommend the company’s vaccine for people over 70 years of age. Astra Zeneca vaccines there have been problems with availability, which has slowed the rate of vaccination.

“We already had little hope that next we could open an appointment for anyone under the age of 55, but since then there have been problems with the availability of Astra Zeneca vaccines again. We do not yet have enough information about their availability so that we can open vaccination periods enough to cover younger people at risk, ”says Lukkarinen.