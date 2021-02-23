No Result
Coronavirus Did you have to remind your fellow people about safety intervals or mask use? Answer the questionnaire and tell us what followed

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 23, 2021
The situation is familiar to many: the interest rate rules are being forgotten, and it would be worth noting. Tell us how you yourself acted in a situation like this.

With a friend opens his hands to a hug or a coworker comes next to chatting without a mask, many wondering: should I point it out? How should words be laid out? How does the other react?

HS gathers experiences from everyday situations where people have reminded each other of following the interest rate rules. If you identify that you have been involved in such a situation, please answer the survey below. Replies may be used anonymously as part of the story.

