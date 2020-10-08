A new type of coronavirus was detected in 34 White House employees and persons in contact with them.

Such data are contained in a document of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, the TV company reports. ABC…

In recent days, the coronavirus was found in senior adviser to the President of the United States Stephen Miller, White House press secretary Kaylee McEnany, her four deputies, Donald Trump’s campaign manager William Stepin and personal assistant to American leader Nick Luna.

In addition, ex-Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators and the head of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel became infected.

US President Donald Trump himself also contracted the coronavirus. He announced this on Friday night, after which he was hospitalized. After three days of treatment, he returned to the White House, where he will be in self-isolation.

His attending physician said on Wednesday that the president has not had symptoms of COVID-19 for 24 hours, and antibodies have been found in his blood.