It is in particular the worrying figures of hospitalizations that justify taking restrictions in the Rhône. 54 people are currently in intensive care, twice as many as three weeks ago. First measure coming into force on Tuesday, September 22: limiting gatherings to a maximum of 1,000 people. The Lyon Fair is therefore canceled. Second measure: gatherings in the private sphere as in public space are reduced to ten people maximum.

Third measure: the wearing of the mask, until now compulsory in Lyon and Villeurbanne, it extends in ten municipalities of the Lyon metropolis. Finally, visits to nursing homes are reduced to two per week and per resident. For bars and restaurants, no time restrictions, but the prefect assured that there would be checks to check that the barrier gestures are respected.





