Faced with the rebound of Covid-19, the situation is tense in several cities, notes France 3, Thursday, October 1. Indeed, Thursday morning, Martine Aubry, mayor of Lille (North), Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, Éric Piolle, mayor of Grenoble (Isère) and Grégory Doucet, mayor of Lyon (Rhône), met with Jean Castex to discuss the health situation in their cities. A priori, new restrictive measures should not be taken. “The closing time of the bars at 10 p.m. did not seem appropriate to us“, estimates the mayor of Lyon.

For him, this measure should be relaxed in exchange for increased rigor in compliance with health protocols. “The Prime Minister gave us 15 full days without new measures“, adds Martine Aubry. In addition, as the journalist Jean-Baptiste Marteau explains live from Matignon, Olivier Véran should speak at 6 p.m. No surprises are expected. But “the situation can still be reversed“, we say to Matignon.