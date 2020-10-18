11:30 p.m. on a Saturday evening, “it’s the hour when I’m outside, when I finished the photos with my audience and when I go home. With the new restrictions, we are forced to adapt “, comment the comedian Booder on franceinfo Saturday October 17th, while nine metropolises in France are experiencing a first night of curfew which must last at least four weeks. “I try to be positive as usual. The public arrives earlier. We all do with it. I have the chance to play at the Théâtre du Grand Point-Virgule in Paris, which fights for all artists to have a time slot“.

“Onot would have liked that a show ticket could serve as a exemption to move, but the culture is always put aside in this kind of period. We grit our teeth for a few weeks and we will demonstrate on Sunday in front of the Paris Opera behind a mask “, says the humorist and actor.

“Above all, we should not lower the curtain. We did not even think about it. We are lucky to have two rooms and we were able to increase the time slots”, positive the director of Grand Point-Virgule Antoinette Colin.

Curfew, “it’s always better than confinement. As it is the holidays, we have shows for children. For small places, it’s easier to adapt“, she adds.”We are not heard as we would like by the Ministry of Culture, but we are not abandoned “, concludes Antoinette Colin.