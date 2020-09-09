For every week in Spain, 237 deaths linked to the coronavirus have been recorded and greater than 8,000 new instances are recognized every day. With greater than 500,000 instances of Covid-19 counted for the reason that begin of the pandemic, Spain is the nation in Europe that’s the most affected. France has recorded 330,000 instances since February, the UK 350,000, Italy 280,000.

Nonetheless, Spain made the sporting of a masks obligatory in all public locations in Might.s, puis within the streets in July. Many cities have been reconfigured, reminiscent of Barcelona in the summertime. Extra lately, gatherings of greater than ten individuals have been banned in private and non-private locations. AT Madrid, 18% of beds are occupied by sufferers with Covid-19. All eyes at the moment are on the faculties, the place the temperaturee and brought each morning and the place the over 6s put on the masks.





