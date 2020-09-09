For a week in Spain, 237 deaths linked to the coronavirus have been recorded and more than 8,000 new cases are diagnosed daily. With more than 500,000 cases of Covid-19 counted since the start of the pandemic, Spain is the country in Europe that is the most affected. France has recorded 330,000 cases since February, the United Kingdom 350,000, Italy 280,000.

However, Spain made the wearing of a mask compulsory in all public places in May.s, puis in the streets in July. Many cities have been reconfigured, such as Barcelona in the summer. More recently, gatherings of more than ten people have been banned in public and private places. AT Madrid, 18% of beds are occupied by patients with Covid-19. All eyes are now on the schools, where the temperaturee and taken every morning and where the over 6s wear the mask.







