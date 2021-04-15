Coronavirus Deputy Mayor Nasima Razmyar was concerned about the signal given by the government: “How is it possible for bars to open before children’s hobbies”

People under the age of 20 will be allowed to continue their outdoor sports activities from next week, but indoor activities are still prohibited.

Helsinki deputy mayor of the city Nasima Razmyar (sd.) is concerned about the signal the government is giving with its exit strategy.

“I’ll say bluntly that I really wonder a lot about how it’s possible for bars to open before children’s hobbies. Unfortunately, it doesn’t fit into my world of thought, ”Razmyar told HS on Thursday.

Mr Razmyar emphasized that he was aware of the very difficult situation in the restaurant sector and did not consider that there was any confrontation.

“But yes, this inevitably sends some kind of signal.”

The metropolitan area’s corona coordination group concluded on Thursday allow under-20s to continue exercising outdoors starting Monday next week.

However, the policy does not apply to indoor use, so an adult team sports enthusiast will be able to enter the pub in the next few days, but not for indoor team practice.

Same restrictions are also visible in gyms, for example.

“Why can’t three people go to the gym at a time, but in the morning you can go to the cup after nine,” Razmyar asked.

The government’s exit strategy also has good guidelines, Razmyar said. Still, he longs for “very quickly” concrete, especially for event organizers.

Major sporting and cultural events are not held in an instant, and Razmyar said the view has not been planning. The Deputy Mayor for Culture and Leisure has been approached with numerous worrying messages.

“It is partly regrettable that at the moment the restrictions are even stricter, even though the pandemic situation and on the other hand the vaccine coverage is better. Nevertheless, there is really no prospect of organizing events. ”

Razmyar is aware of the difficulty of giving exact dates. However, he wants “exact steppes,” what kind of events can be held during a particular occurrence.

“Area is a really big and important thing. We can’t think of a small space versus the Olympic Stadium, and clear answers to all of that are required, ”he added.

The Deputy Mayor is concerned that children and young people have been very isolated for a year in terms of hobbies. The situation, he said, was justified when all places were closed to control the pandemic.

“But when it comes to opening, this marching order is simply not right. It sends a completely wrong signal to many Finns, ”he said.

According to Razmyar, consulting organizations and event organizers from the Veikkausliiga to various sports players would be important when creating an exit strategy.

“They were really thinking about what can be organized in the summer, how big the field and what kind of audience. This is a spiritual and financial issue, and in many ways it is also a question of survival. ”

Cultural people wrestling in the midst of a corona pandemic with similar challenges as the sports side.

According to Razmyar, going to a concert or theater is safe in any restaurant.

“Just as a party sits in a restaurant, can’t that same party or couple sit in a concert with masks on their faces and adequate safety distances for the next people,” Razmyar asked.

“What’s the difference between being able to eat but not listening to that concert?”