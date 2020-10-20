Coronavirus Deputy Chancellor of Justice: Measures to combat the corona pandemic did not start quickly enough at Helsinki-Vantaa in the spring

According to the Deputy Chancellor of Justice, the authorities were already aware in mid-March that effective measures were needed at airports to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Finnish authorities on measures to combat the spring coronavirus pandemic at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen According to the decision taken by the Commission, the actions taken by the government should have been reflected at the airports much more quickly than had been the case.

“This has been essential information in the fight against the coronavirus at airports, so its immediate investigation and further transmission to airports has been crucial,” Puumalainen writes in his decision.

He requested clarification from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen.­

According to the decision, the reports provided by the authorities do not show any unequivocal reason why more effective control measures were taken only after more than two weeks.

“. However, on the basis of complaints to the Chancellor of Justice and public information, the authorities do not appear to have succeeded in this. “

Authorities criticized in public in the spring, among other things, that passengers returning from abroad were free to leave the airport by public transport. Passengers were also not directed to a couple of weeks of home quarantine.

The problems were greatest in March, when a large number of Finnish citizens arrived from abroad. According to Puumalainen, the actions taken on these critical days have been insufficient.

“In mid-March, therefore, the authorities were aware that immediate and effective action was also needed at airports to prevent the spread of the pandemic. However, it took more than two weeks before the airports were, in my view, taking adequate control measures, given the gravity of the situation. “

A complaint to the Chancellor of Justice concerned the situation on 16 March. At that time, according to the complainant, no instructions had been issued at the airport regarding the coronavirus. According to the complainant, “a full machine, mainly Finns, unloaded somewhere”.

On the same day, the government had issued guidelines for directing passengers arriving from abroad to conditions equivalent to two weeks of quarantine.

THL: n and STM reported that the delay in the instructions was due to the fact that it was not clear to them what was meant by quarantine conditions.

According to Puumalainen, it should not take four days to define and instruct an unknown concept.

“STM had also learned that the ambiguity caused confusion at airports and hampered prompt control action. Still, it took four days to resolve the issue, during which thousands of tourists constantly came to the country via airports. ”

Clarifying one concept may have also diverted attention from taking other necessary steps, Puumalainen states.

Ambiguities after finding out, quarantine notices were issued at the airport. Relevant information was also brought in for passengers to see on the screens in the arrivals halls and gate areas.

However, these measures were not sufficient. On March 7, the Government’s Emergency Management Working Group instructed airports to manage passengers arriving from abroad.

According to Puumalainen, considerably more effective measures were taken on the basis of these guidelines. It was essential that the employees and officials of the City of Vantaa began to guide and advise passengers in person.

The problem, however, was that the airport reception point was in the wrong place. Passers with an onward flight to another airport got past it.

According to Puumalainen, these passengers did not have onward transport options at their destination, which could have effectively avoided close contacts.

Delays In Puumalainen’s view, the initiation of control measures was due to the ambiguity of the issue of competence and the lack of leadership.

According to Puumainen’s assessment, STM has had a management responsibility for ensuring health safety at airports.

“I would also like to emphasize in general that STM’s management responsibility under Section 7 of the Communicable Diseases Act would have required more effective own-initiative measures by the Ministry, which could have addressed the situation immediately after mid-March. “

In Puumainen’s view, the Ministry’s slow response has also affected the activities of other authorities, such as the City of Vantaa.

“When the Ministry had not taken these measures, in the circumstances of many actors and different competencies, no one else had taken a visible and unequivocal lead or coordination.”

What they do as a solution to the solution, the Deputy Chancellor of Justice draws STM’s attention to its statutory obligation to be responsible for managing national health care disorders. In addition, he emphasizes the general obligation of ministries to prepare for health incidents.

According to Puumalainen, it would also be worthwhile to clarify and define the management relations of airports in the event of serious disruptions.

“The organization of such measures will challenge the current provisions and, in particular, the management of operations at airports.”

This summer, the STM set up an inter-ministerial co-operation group by order of the government to take care of health security at border crossing points.

Responsibility for enforcement will remain with the competent authorities, but the team will ensure that no situation at border crossing points is overlooked from the point of view of communicable disease control and preparedness.

Puumalainen considers the establishment of a co-operation group justified and its goals important.