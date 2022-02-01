Coronavirus Denmark is lifting its interest rate restrictions today, even though infection figures are cloudy

The government says it trusts the protection provided by high vaccine coverage.

Denmark to lift interest rate restrictions on Tuesday despite high infection rates.

The Danish government has said it trusts that high vaccine coverage will provide protection against the milder disease caused by the self-transformation of the coronavirus.

Denmark waives the use of masks, vaccine passports and restaurant restrictions.

Terrestrial prime minister Mette Frederiksen said last week Denmark would thus return to “life as we knew it before the corona”.

According to Frederiksen, the Danish vaccine program has been very successful and provides “strong protection” against the disease.

“Therefore, the government has decided that the corona should no longer be considered a threat to society.”

Denmark however, some restrictions on the country’s external borders, such as testing and quarantine, will remain in place for another four weeks. In addition, health authorities recommend that those who test positive be isolated for four days.

In Denmark, more than 40,000 infections have been registered every day, but the government says the situation in the country’s hospitals is under control and the number of people in intensive care has fallen.

More than 60% of Danes have received three doses of the vaccine. In January, the fourth dose of the vaccine was distributed to those at risk.