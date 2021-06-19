The Delta variant of the coronavirus, identified for the first time in India and characterized by its high contagion rate, generates concern in the governments of –and the UK.

United States President Joe Biden warned that the Delta variant It is a matter of “serious concern“, because” it is more easily transmissible, potentially more lethal and particularly dangerous for young people. “

“If you are not vaccinated, you run the risk of becoming seriously ill, dying or infecting it. new variant will leave unvaccinated people even more vulnerable than they were a month ago, “Biden said during a news conference on Friday.

In addition, the head of the White House celebrated that the United States has reached this Friday 300 million vaccines applied in the first 150 days of his administration, which represents 65% of the population with at least one dose.

“It is an important milestone that just did not happen by itself or by chance,” the president said.

“It took the ingenuity of American scientists, the full capacity of American companies and a response from the entire government through federal, state, tribal and local governments,” he stressed.

“Third wave”

This virulent variant of Covid-19, which is spread across a number of countries, is also disturbing in Britain, which has decided to delay its reopening plans.

A third wave of coronavirus infections is “definitely on the way” in the United Kingdom, where daily infections again exceed 10,000, said Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), an advisor to the government of Boris Johnson.

Speaking to the local station BBC Radio 4, the academic from the English University of Bristol said that lthe contagions of covid-19 “are rising”, although he conceded that “perhaps you can be a bit optimistic because (these) are not growing faster.”

But he warned that the guard should not be lowered: “Likewise, cases are increasing, and this third wave is definitely on the way.”

The expert considered that now “there is a race against time between the vaccination program, particularly to supply the older people with the second doses (of the preparation) and the third wave of the Delta variant (or India), “which is accelerating infections.



Vaccinate the boys?

The JCVI continues to work to decide if children should also be immunized against Covid-19Although he believed that this decision is not, for now, “a priority” because it must first be approved by the drug control agencies.

“Even if it were decided to immunize children, it would not be appropriate to do it right now, neither here nor in any other part of Europe (…) because it is adults who get sick, so vaccinating the adult population is clearly right now the priority, “Finn remarked.

According to the latest official data provided by the British Ministry of Health – released on Friday – the number of infections registered in the United Kingdom in 24 hours was 10,476.

In addition, 11 other deaths were reported from the disease.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country has registered a total of 127,956 deaths from the coronavirus.

