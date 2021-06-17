The happy summer of Italians, with a vertical drop in the number of infected, dead, seriously hospitalized (intensive care) and in common rooms, faces a threat that alarms scientists and to the twenty regions of the peninsula, which confirm the growing presence of the new and feared Indian variant, baptized Delta by the World Health Organization. In one month it has increased from 1.8% to 3.4% of the total number of infected.

The British know it and suffer from it. With 70 million doses of vaccines given to its inhabitants in a vanguard vaccination campaign, they were preparing to conclude within a few days the emergency that has cost them more than 128 thousand deaths and that makes them the nation most punished of Europe.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the celebrations should be postponed due to the new monster from India, a virus that this Wednesday caused 11,000 infections, with a diffusion capacity 60% faster than the prevailing English variant at 86%.

In three weeks the Indian variant has ruined the plans of a summer that was to serve as a grave stone for the pandemic. The incidence of the virus has risen to 107 per million inhabitants, when Italy has already dropped to a safe 28.5 cases per million.

The British case has begun to freeze the blood of scientists and specialists in Italy, where the English variant of the coronavirus was already enough little more than a month to transform from newcomer to dominant.

Now the Indian stocks can derail the plans that, through a massive vaccination in 3,400 centers and under the command of an Army general, has reached a level of 600 thousand daily vaccinations.

The purpose is to reach September with 70% of the 60 million Italians immunized and face in the best conditions the eventual new wave that it will arrive with the cold of the end of the year. Many hope that the defeat of the pandemic can be proclaimed.

Traveler restrictions

To deal with the virus indiada that already affects regions such as Lazio (capital Rome), which registers 3.64% of the new stocks, or the southern Puglia, with several proven foci.

To Lombardy (Milan), where since December 81 cases have been verified, the health authorities have launched restrictions on the movements of travelers, banning flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and other countries neighboring the central area of ​​the pandemic focus of the new stocks.

Queues of tourists in San Marcos. Italy places restrictions on travelers from India. Photo: Reuters

In addition, actions have been organized with the regions to isolate new bulbs that are presented. In Campania, there are two with agricultural workers from Bangladesh.

Off guard

In Emilia Romagna and Sicily outbreaks are also recorded of infections with the Indian variant. The problem is that in the last two months, relief from the onslaught of the pandemic has loosened sanitary controls. Fewer swabs and follow-up tests are counted to sequence cases and identify sources of infection.

The Gimbe Foundation collects these shortcomings and calls for an urgent awakening of the government mechanisms to combat the pandemic. Its president, Professor Nino Costabellota warns “that this this is not the time to let your guard down but to raise it again ”.

55 million doses are expected to arrive, especially from Pfizer. Curevac vaccines entered the list, but the evidence of their efficiency with the Indian variant nor give a protection higher than 47%, so Italians no longer have this preparation.

On the other hand, Pfizer, Moderna and the controversial Astrazeneca ensure slightly lower protections than against the English variant. But only with the complete immunization of the two vaccines. With the first Pfizer insures 33% and no more.

The mass vaccination campaign achieved this Thursday to reach more than half of the population of 60 million inhabitants with the sum of the first doses and Johnson & Johnson pods.

The complete immunized (two doses) represent 25%, about 15 million people.

Rome, correspondent