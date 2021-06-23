When it seemed that the pandemic was beginning to give way to the massive vaccination plan and rising temperatures, the Delta variant of the coronavirus altered the United Kingdom’s roadmap. The Indian-originated variant skyrocketed and increased by 79% last week.

As reported by Public Health England (PHE), the British health department, in his last reweekly carriage, the patients registered with this variant became 75,953, with a growth of 79% in relation to the previous week.

This variant of the coronavirus is more contagious than the Alpha strain, first originated and detected in the United Kingdom. In addition, as published by the portal The BMJ, patients suffering from the Delta variant have increased risk of hospitalization than those infected with previous variants of covid-19.

According to the latest technical report from the PHE, until June 14 a total of 806 people had been hospitalized as a result of the virus, an increase of 423 from the previous week.

Jenny Harries, Executive Director of the PHE from the UK, he noted: “Cases are increasing rapidly across the country and the Delta variant is now dominant. The increase is mostly in younger age groups, a large proportion of whom were not vaccinated. It is encouraging. see what hospital admissions and deaths are not increasing at the same ratebut we will continue to monitor closely. “

The positive data, within this context, is that the PHE revealed that the two doses of the vaccines showed a high degree of protection against possible hospitalizations, estimated at more than 90%.

The Public Health England revealed that the two doses of the vaccine give a high degree of protection against the Delta variant. Photo EFE.

In fact, among the hospitalizations recorded last week, 527 people were not vaccinated and only 84 of the 806 had received both doses.

The UK reported 11,625 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest number since mid-February.

It also recorded another 27 deaths for a total of 128,008.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Scotland, Nicola sturgeon, announced that current restrictions in the region will remain in place until July 19, in line with England’s current plan.

Sturgeon hoped to remove the measures by June 28, but the plan was delayed after registering an increase of 40% in cases.

LGP