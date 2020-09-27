Highlights: The total corona virus cases in Delhi are 2,71,114.

Delhi still has 29,228 cases of corona virus

So far 5,235 patients have died of corona in the capital.

Coronation virus cases continue to fluctuate in Delhi. 3,292 new Corona cases have been reported in the country’s capital on Sunday. Earlier, Delhi had 3,372 cases on Saturday, 3,827 on Friday and 3,834 on Thursday. At the same time, on Sunday, 42 people infected with the corona virus have died and 3,739 people have beaten the corona.

There have been 2,71,114 total cases of corona virus in Delhi, of which 2,36,651 people have recovered from corona virus. The total number of patients who died of corona virus in Delhi has reached 5,235. There are still 29,228 active cases of corona virus in Delhi.

Huge increase in Containment Zone too

With the increase in corona virus cases in Delhi, the Containment Zone has increased drastically. More than 1300 containment zones have been created in the month of September.

According to the information, 388 containment zones have been created in the South-Western district. There are 244 containment zones in the North Western District of Delhi. Apart from this, 221 in North Delhi, 241 in West Delhi, 129 in East Delhi, 161 in Shahdara, 217 in Central Delhi, 122 in South East Delhi, 195 in New Delhi, 227 in South Delhi and 86 in North East Delhi. .

Patients are being brought in critical condition in Delhi

According to experts, the increase in the number of deaths due to Kovid-19 in the last few days in Delhi is due to the time taken to bring patients from outside of Delhi in critical condition and while shifting the patient from home quarantine to hospital. Doctors of major government and private hospitals in Delhi where Kovid-19 patients are being treated. He said on Sunday that now most of the patients who are over 60 years of age are dying and they are suffering from other serious diseases.

