Coronavirus Defense Forces cancel rehearsals due to coronavirus, number of infections in garrisons increases

Thirty people exposed during the Air Force’s Ruska exercise had to be repatriated during the exercise.

8.10. 15:46

Coronavirus infections are growing in the Defense Forces.

During the summer, the Defense Forces did not detect any new coronavirus infections. The Center for Military Medicine reported on Thursday afternoon that there are now about 25 patients. Two days ago, the number was about 20.

The figures include both conscripts and regular personnel. The Defense Forces test an average of about a hundred conscripts daily.

In addition, the refresher exercises that began in early August have brought a new risk to the spread of the coronavirus. In April, the Defense Forces decided to cancel rehearsals until the end of July due to the coronavirus epidemic.

At three the reservist was diagnosed with a viral infection on Tuesday during the Air Force’s Ruska main war exercise. The infections resulted in thirty people staying in the same tents having to be repatriated during the exercise due to exposure.

Nearly 2,000 reservists participated in Ruska, nearly 200 of whom were repatriated prematurely due to fear of the coronavirus. In practice, no one with symptoms similar to an upper respiratory tract infection was admitted to the exercise at the admission examination.

Uusimaa Brigade in Raseborg informed on Thursday that it plans to cancel “at least” two rehearsals.

“Society is currently in an even accelerating phase by region in terms of the spread of the coronavirus. People from all over the country come to the rehearsals, and by canceling some of the rehearsals, we want to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, ”says the chief of staff, commander Mika Immonen in the brigade bulletin.

As of yesterday, four coronavirus infections have been detected in the Uusimaa Brigade, two of which were found in the garrison. The two conscripts who fell ill in the garrison are estimated to have exposed dozens of others in their units.

The Defense Forces were told still on Monday that the rehearsals are scheduled to continue as planned.

Repetition exercises Since the resumption, the Center for Military Medicine has drawn up guidelines on what the organizers of the exercises, ie the troops, should take into account with regard to the coronavirus.

Head of Field Medicine Service Unit, Medical Lieutenant Jari AuttiWhat has changed since last spring that rehearsals can now be held?

“That question should be answered by the General Staff Training Department, I can’t take a position on the operational need for the exercise.”

How have rehearsals been handled in such a way that they do not include people at risk?

“Our reserve should not include a large number of risk groups identified by THL. If a person feels that he or she is at risk, he or she should contact the regional office, which will decide whether or not the person will come to the exercise, after receiving an invitation for a refresher exercise. ”

Belonging to a risk group, the Defense Forces do not actively ask those instructed for refresher exercises. It has to be able to tell for itself.

According to Aut it is recommended to keep safety clearances outdoors. However, on the Defense Forces website, for example, there are photographs of a voluntary exercise held in August where safety margins were clearly not respected.

Is there a mask requirement in refresher exercises?

“There is no full-time mask compulsion in the current guidelines. In situations where it is not possible to observe a sufficient safety distance or is otherwise indoors, they are instructed that the mask should be used in the exercise. ”

Should there be a mask compulsion?

“This is, of course, the kind of thing we need to consider. Yes, it has already been considered, but if you think about a military exercise where you go running and hard, then yes that mask is quite awkward. ”

Are tents considered to be an interior where a mask must be worn?

“Yes, a tent is considered an interior. The number of people in the tents is kept lower than normal. Probably you should be a pretty used mask wearer to be able to sleep with a mask on your face, for example. ”

According to Aut, for example, a lot of emphasis on hand hygiene can be arranged even when eating in the terrain.

These views The Land Forces will hold a major advocacy exercise in Rovajärvi next month. At least its revocation has not yet been announced.

“We are constantly monitoring the development of the corona situation, and the General Staff and the troop department that organizes the exercise make decisions based on it,” says Autti.

“Let’s take the time to make some decisions about organizing refresher exercises.”