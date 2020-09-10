The coronavirus epidemic is far from being contained in France. As cases of positive patients increase, debates are heating up around the possibility of taking further action. A defense council is even to be held on Friday 11 September. Seniors, a public at risk, are the object of all vigilance. “It is of course desirable that the elderly do not go to a certain number of meetings.“, judge Jean-François Delfraissy, President of the Scientific Council.

Present in Ajaccio (Corsica) Thursday September 10, Emmanuel Macron declared: “We made the right decisions and we continue to make them. They are regionally declined“In addition, he calls on all French citizens to take their responsibilities. For the virologist Bruno Lina, it is above all necessary to restrict the mixing:”Ultimately you have to define which group you are in regular contact with but which you restrict“However, other doctors believe that it is necessary to wait a week or two before giving in to panic, such as epidemiologist Martin Blachier.