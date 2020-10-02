In India, a lot of efforts are being made to prevent the corona virus. Despite this, the corona virus infection is spreading rapidly. In India, the death toll from this epidemic has crossed 1 lakh on Friday. According to the worldometers.info website, a total of 1,029,719 people have died in the world so far from Corona. Of these, America has the highest number of 212,912 deaths while in India the figure is 100,323.In the case of death from Corona, India is third after the US and Brazil. According to the website, Kovid-19 has so far lost 144,767 lives in Brazil, while Mexico is behind India at fourth position with 78,078 deaths. After the first case in the country on January 30, during the last 8 months, only 26.51 million new cases were reported in the country in September, ie 41.53 percent of the total Kovid-19 cases.

India is second in terms of corona

India is second in the world after America with 6,438,968 corona cases. According to the website, there are 7,507,524 corona cases in the US. So far, 2 crore 57 lakh 73 thousand 764 people have been cured in the world. Of these, 5,393,737 have been cured in India. This is followed by 4,212,772 patients in Brazil and 4,750,176 patients in the US.

These states have increased maximum tension

The two largest metros of the country, Delhi and Mumbai, are witnessing the highest increase in corona virus cases. The death toll rose to 5,438 in the country’s capital on Friday as 37 patients died of corona virus. There have been 2,920 new cases of Kovid-19, with a total of 2.85 lakh cases of infection. Officials gave this information. Earlier, on September 29, 48 infected people had died, which was the highest number of people who died due to infection in a day after 16 July when 58 people died in the city.

Know the state of Maharashtra

On the other hand, 15591 new cases of corona were reported in Maharashtra on Friday and there were 424 deaths and 13294 discharges. Total cases in the state increased to 14,16,513, including 37,480 deaths and 11,17,720 discharges. There are 2,60,876 active cases. There were 2,440 new cases and 42 deaths in Mumbai. The number of active cases has gone up to 28,472 and death toll to 9,011. In Maharashtra, 16,476 new corona positive patients have been confirmed in the last 24 hours and 394 infected deaths have been recorded. After the corona test negative of 16,104 patients, they have been sent home from the hospital.