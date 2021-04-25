The Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolas Kreplak, He was concerned about the advance of the second wave of coronavirus and warned that, although the measures taken “slowed the curve”, the number of daily infections “is still too high” for the health system. In addition, it again aimed at the City of Buenos Aires.

He said it days before the Decree of Necessity and Urgency signed by the national government expires, which, among other restrictions, ordered the closure of schools in the AMBA until April 30.

“The measures that were taken slowed down the curve. However, the number of cases is still too high to be sustained by the health system,” the official warned in an extensive interview with radio. Del Plata.

Kreplak repeated that the system is “saturating” and assured that “50% of the beds in the public sector have patients from social works.”

Along the same lines, the Buenos Aires deputy minister once again pointed to the management of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “The situation has exceeded the response capacity, first in the City of Buenos Aires, where the transfer of patients began to be strongly observed with prepaid medicine to the province of Buenos Aires “.

To exemplify the situation, Kreplak noted that there have been ambulances that had nowhere to take the patients they transported. “All the prepaid companies have said that out there they have 12 or 15 hours for a person in an ambulance, looking for an intensive therapy bed. Arriving 12 hours later for assistance loses part of the effect of preventing complications,” he warned.

“Therapeutic care is no longer depending on the indication but on availability,” he reaffirmed.

According to the latest official report, coronavirus cases in the province of Buenos Aires amounted to 1,238,059 after 10,156 new infections were confirmed. Meanwhile, 31,574 people have died since the start of the pandemic in the country, in March 2020.

News in development.

JPE