If children or young adults become infected with the coronavirus in daycare, school or university, they can be compensated. According to information from BuzzFeed News, the recognition rate is a good 40 percent.

On the one hand, children or young people who are recognized as having an accident at work are better cared for. For example, you are paid for extensive rehab services and medical treatment, you do not have to make any additional payments and you are also reimbursed for travel expenses. If the coronavirus disease has long-term consequences and the child is not able to work fully later, the accident insurance funds must also pay a possibly lifelong pension. Depending on the age of the child at the time of infection, this can be up to several hundred euros per month.

Coronavirus: Daycare and school children are automatically insured in the event of infections

Daycare children, schoolchildren and students are automatically insured through the accident insurance funds in Germany and can report an infection with the coronavirus as an accident at work. Children are insured if they become infected at work, i.e. in a day care facility, school or university. To The breaks, the way to and from school, school celebrations and company internships also count. It is important to note that the mere detection of the virus is not sufficient; symptoms of the disease must also be present.

So far, the number of reported cases is extremely low. Apparently almost no one knows this possibility. So far, since the beginning of the pandemic, only 240 people have reported suspicious activity for daycare children, schoolchildren or students to the responsible accident insurance funds. And this despite the fact that around 17.5 million children and young people are insured in the accident insurance funds.

Coronavirus in daycare or school: 40 percent of compensation applications approved

After all: 102 advertisements have been approved so far, a good 40 percent of all applications. In its evaluation, the DGUV does not differentiate between daycare children, schoolchildren and students. This is what the DGUV, the umbrella organization of the German employers’ liability insurance associations and accident insurance companies, wrote at the request of BuzzFeed News Germany *.

The Requirement for recognition of a coronavirus accident at work is exactly the same for children and adolescents as it is for adults: You have to prove the intensive contact with an infected person or prove that there were several infected persons in the work environment. At the same time, it must be checked whether the children and adolescents could not have caught the infection outside of daycare, school or university.

What do parents have to pay attention to when registering an accident at work for their children? Above all, it is important that parents can prove that there was an infected person in the daycare or school, say the three independent advice centers for occupational accidents in Hamburg, Berlin and Bremen in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

Advice from counseling institutions on the coronavirus in daycare centers and schools

If an entire class or daycare group has been quarantined because of an infection and other children are infected, parents should definitely report their child’s illness to the accident insurance funds – also because this could affect the treatment of long-term effects, say the advisors: Talk to BuzzFeed News. If only a single child tests positive, however, it is difficult to prove. For example, the child could have been infected in the playground.

“The long-term consequences cannot yet be estimated, and children in particular can also suffer from new clinical pictures, such as the PIMS-TS syndrome,” writes Niklas Wellmann from the Bremen Chamber of Employees. “Unfortunately, it can be stated that many schools are not sufficiently informed about this and do not even know that this has to be reported to the responsible accident insurance institution.”

Coronavirus: Daycare centers and schools should actually report suspected cases.

Small children and adolescents are now also affected by the coronavirus en masse. The incidence was recently more than 100 in some cases. More than 200,000 children under the age of 15 have already been infected with the coronavirus in Germany. Most infections seem to be asymptomatic, but there are also more severe courses – especially the new variant B117 seems to hit children harder.

Actually, employers – and in this case daycare centers, schools and universities – are also obliged to report all infections to the accident insurance funds within three days. According to the law, every suspected case must be reported and not only if day care centers, schools or universities assume that there is a realistic chance of compensation. Apparently, the responsible institutions have not registered thousands of cases with the accident insurance companies in the past few months. * BuzzFeed News Germany is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

