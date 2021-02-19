The futurology of political leaders regarding the inoculation of risk groups within the coronavirus vaccination campaigns does not cease. The Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, affirmed this week that for “August or September all those over 18 years of age could be vaccinated,” he was accompanied in that prognosis -although more cautious- by his Buenos Aires counterpart, Daniel Gollán, who trusted that in August they will have vaccinated “comfortably at risk groups” if they receive the “quantity of vaccines that are under contract”.

“In Argentina the risk groups are about 12 million people, unless it appears on Tuesday the 13th, part of the vulnerable society would be protected and we would lower the mortality rate, which is the most important thing,” Gollán said in statements to the radio. The net.

This week began in the province of Buenos Aires the “massive campaign” to vaccinate people over 70 years old announced by the government of the Province.

Axel Kicillof announced this Wednesday that 115,000 shifts had been assigned for older adults until next Sunday. For that, more than 360 places had been arranged so that those enrolled could come to receive their dose. It includes the 70 provincial hospitals, the 90 municipal hospitals, and 165 school buildings. Also headquarters of IOMA, Pami and some delegations of unions close to Kirchnerism such as Sadop (private teachers) and Suteba (state).

Gollán highlighted the drop in infections in recent weeks. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

“If we receive the amount of vaccines that are under contract, in August we will have vaccinated loosely risk groups”, Stated his minister of the sanitary portfolio.

He also reported that in addition to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, in Buenos Aires they began to receive the doses of Astrazeneca vaccines that, he assured, will allow them to accelerate the rate of vaccination. “There was a total compliance of those who were assigned the shift”, added.

The minister also considered that, unlike what happened a few months ago regarding doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine and the distrust of citizens, now they see “that there is a contagious effect with vaccination”.

When mentioning the month of August, Gollán was asked about the carrying out of the HE PASSED, scheduled for that month: “If we still don’t have the population well protected, it can run (the date). It’s a decision we have to make later“, he sentenced.

Thus, he predicted a possible change of date: “In September We would have many more people vaccinated and already in that month the line of decline of the disease begins due to a seasonal issue as well ”.

On the other hand, he reported that in the province 20 days ago they stopped receiving “requests for treatment with plasma from convalescent patients for hospitalized health personnel.” And he evaluated: “We have reached 119 applications in a month, today we do not have any and we believe that it has to do with a direct effect of the vaccination.”

“It is probable that when the cold begins there will be more cases. Today we are lowering the cases, still at a high level and hopefully we will be able to lower it before the cold arrives,” Gollán aspired.

And he closed: “If we manage to immunize risk groups before the severe cold begins, the seriously ill will be avoided.”

JPE