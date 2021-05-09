The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, assured that the peak of the second wave of coronavirus was anticipated due to the entry of “new variants”, for which he made it clear that the restrictions will continue at least until the “last quarter of the year”.

“We expected the peak a little laterWhen the cold started We expected it for now. But it started a month or so earlier. It was because much more contagious variants were introduced. Although it is not cold, they infect seven times more than the original virus, “said the Buenos Aires minister, referring to the Manaus and British strains, with great influence in the province of Buenos Aires.

In this sense, he continued: “It was advanced, and with a more contagious variant, which is also much more aggressive. It gives many more serious cases, and above all in younger people.”

It is because of this panorama that Gollan did not hesitate to affirm that the restrictions will continue. “An algorithm from the University of Tres de Febrero says that this may be the current peak. But the same algorithm affirms that if we let everyone go back to normal life, we will have a very high peak again. keep playing for a while with measurements to avoid viral circulation, and vaccinate, “he explained in an interview with the newspaper Profile.

Gollan said the restrictions may be lowered as vaccination progresses. Photo: Xinhua

Asked about the scope of these measures, the official gave Germany as an example and spoke of “a balance” that will depend on the evolution of the cases.

“We must do a little what Germany did. Play a balance that will depend on the cases and if we manage to lower the infections. With all the care we will be able to open certain activities for a while and perhaps we will close them again, “he added.

In addition, he cited Israel, which “in April closed the education part three times”, to justify the controversial closing of schools in the AMBA, which later spread to other provinces, such as Santa Fe, where there was strong resistance.

“New York does it every so often if it goes above 150. They are more demanding. They, when there were 150 per 100,000 inhabitants, closed schools and went to virtuality. Families who live there know that they spent months without going to school”, full.

The truth is Gollan did not rule out restrictive measures at least until the last quarter of the year: “We hope that towards the last quarter we will find ourselves facing a situation of return to a greater normality”. In any case, he clarified that the restrictions “will be less” as the vaccination plan advances.

Coronavirus cases in the province of Buenos Aires amounted to 1,363,169 after confirming 9,793 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the portfolio in charge of Daniel Gollan, 34,499 people died in the provincial territory since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, in March 2020.

Likewise, it was reported that 6,684,993 Buenos Aires signed up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The health portfolio detailed that 46,851 people were immunized on Saturday and that the total number of vaccines applied so far reaches 3,456,663, of which 3,075,260 are with the first dose and 381,403 with the second.

