Dancing together …

without To touch oneself.

For the young choreographer Martin Harriague , it’s unimaginable.

During confinement, he created a sensual melee.

And, when the Minister of Culture decided at the end of August to exempt dancers from the rules of physical distancing, he was relieved.

“The dancers are very tactile.

This distance is almost unlivable in this profession “, he says.

We’re a bit like a family.

In August, 20 dancers from the Biarritz ballet (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) have returned to the studios. After five months of enforced interruption, the class had to be adapted. Now the dancers take one PCR test per week. In some, very rare cases, the coronavirus has caused deaths from cardiac arrest. So, on the advice of the company doctor, some wear black sensors to measure heart rate.