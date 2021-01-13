An increase in serious secondary diseases is therefore possible, warns the health insurance company. In Hamburg the incidence value is falling slightly – and the UKE receives another grant.

D.he health insurance company DAK-Gesundheit fears a temporary undersupply of diabetics due to the corona-related decline in doctor visits in Hamburg. In the medium to long term, this could lead to an increase in serious secondary diseases, the health insurance company warned on Wednesday in the Hanseatic city.

According to a special evaluation by DAK-Gesundheit, 16.1 percent fewer insured persons were enrolled in a treatment program for diabetics by their doctor during the first Corona wave in the second quarter of the previous year than in the same period of the previous year. In the third quarter it was already 31.4 percent and for the fourth quarter the cash register is expecting another significant decrease.

“The decline in enrollments is worrying,” said the head of the DAK state representative in Hamburg, Katrin Schmieder. If the patients do not come to the practice for fear of the coronavirus and do not take part in the structured treatment programs, the so-called Disease Management Programs (DMP), “then they risk serious secondary diseases in the medium to long term”. The DAK already feared a noticeable increase in foot amputations as an extreme long-term consequence of diabetes. Schmieder therefore advised all more than seven million diabetics nationwide to continue their treatment and see a doctor even during the corona pandemic.

Vaccination appointments are given

The number of new corona infections confirmed in Hamburg increased by 396 on Wednesday. That is six more cases than on Tuesday, but 183 fewer than on Wednesday a week ago, when 579 new infections were registered. As the health authority further announced (as of 12.20 p.m.), the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants fell from 146.2 to 136.5 within seven days. A week ago, the seven-day incidence was 144.2.

The vaccinations will also continue, and from Thursday onwards, numerous Hamburg senior citizens will receive mail. This refers to the possibility of registering for a vaccination appointment.

17.4 million euros for the UKE

The University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) will receive a further 17.4 million euros from the special corona funds to compensate for its pandemic-related losses. The Senate had already made 40.8 million euros available in September. “The UKE is playing an outstanding role in the fight against the corona pandemic in the city and the metropolitan region,” said Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD) on Wednesday. Therefore, the new financial injection for the UKE is indispensable, “because from a financial point of view, the corona pandemic is also causing considerable additional burdens in the health sector with lower income at the same time”.

Among other things, the UKE had to and must, according to the information, at times significantly reduce its operating room capacities and reduce bed occupancy to up to 65 percent in order to be prepared for possible Covid 19 patients. This had already led to considerable losses by late summer, which have now increased again due to the second wave of infections.

“The additional funds help us”

“We have spent millions to protect our employees and the patients entrusted to us from the corona virus,” emphasized the UKE’s commercial director, Marya Verdel. The UKE has purchased more protective and laboratory equipment, and has strengthened the hygiene and cleaning requirements and the safety concept. “The additional funds help us to compensate for the corona-related economic consequences for the UKE and to focus on patient care with all our might.”