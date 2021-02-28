Coronavirus Customs prepared corona dogs for eight months, but they are not being introduced – according to STM, there is not enough evidence that the dog recognizes the infection

According to Customs, for example, every ship arriving from Estonia could be faced with a corona dog trained by Customs, which picked up potential carriers of the disease for testing by health authorities. However, the design for dogs was left out of the renewed infectious disease and is not being introduced.

Customs prepared their own corona dogs for eight months, but are not about to introduce them. The reason is that dog-related law design was left out of infectious diseases in the last few meters. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), there is insufficient evidence that the dog recognizes covid-19 infection.

The dogs were to work in cross-border traffic, sniff passengers in the flow of travel, and pick up potential carriers of coronavirus disease. Coron dogs would thus have reduced the need for forced testing: instead of directing all ship passengers from Estonia, for example, to a corona test by the health authorities, only immigrants marked by the dog would be directed to the queue.

“When it comes to millions of passengers, anything better than guessing takes the process in the right direction,” says the Chief Supervisor Mikko Grönberg Customs.

“Dogs would have acted as part of a test referral package, a measure similar to completed forms and applications.”

It was decided in May 2020 to train the so-called corona dogs of Customs. The project has been implemented from the beginning in cooperation with STM. The intention was for the dogs to be ready for work when the reform of the Communicable Diseases Act enters into force. The dogs would be ready, but the law does not take them into account.

Law the reform came into force on the last Monday in February. Its purpose is to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus. The law gives municipalities and regional government agencies (avi) wider powers to restrict, among other things, recreational activities and the number of public transport passengers.

Pursuant to Section 89 of the Act, the police, the rescue authority, the Defense Forces, the Border Guard or the Customs shall, upon request, provide official assistance in preventing the spread of a communicable disease of general danger or suspected of general danger. Although the Border Guard and Customs were added to the list in the reform, this only allows action in matters falling within the current remit.

The design therefore does not allow Customs to operate as a corona dog. The matter has aroused surprise in Customs.

“We do not understand why the use of dogs as part of official action in the fight against a pandemic would not be possible,” says the Director General of Customs. Hannu Mäkinen by email.

“It’s never been a question of reimbursing medical activities, but of supporting them when it’s useful.”

Yet at the end of January in the opinion of the Management Committee and in early February in the report of the Committee on Social Affairs and Health there were mentions of Customs corona dogs. They say that the training and use of dogs in tracing the disease needs to be clarified and evaluated. According to the opinion of the Management Committee, dogs would not verify infectious diseases, but would only help to identify infected passengers so that they could be referred for further action by the health authorities.

Medical Adviser Anni Virolainen-Julkunen STM says that the mention of coronary dogs was omitted from the law because there is no medical research evidence for the method.

“There’s not enough reliable evidence for a dog to recognize a covid-19 infection,” he says.

Concerns have also been fueled by coronary dogs causing a false sense of security. If the dog did not report an corona positive that arrived in the country, the carrier of the virus might imagine that he is not infected.

Crown dogs In Finland, in addition to Customs, a private operator also trains.

Nose Academy has been conducting corona dog testing at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport since September 2020. Dogs are trained by an association called Wise nose – Finnish Odor Separation.

The City of Vantaa and the University of Helsinki are also involved.

Deputy Mayor of the City of Vantaa Timo Aronkytö says the state reimburses the costs of corona dog operations as part of the airport’s corona expenses. The use of corona dogs, he said, costs about 85,000 euros a month.

The agreement on the use of corona dogs is in force until June, although May-June will not be finalized until March. After the summer, the activity will be viewed again.

“We have to look at the corona situation in the world and what kind of testing is needed,” Aronkytö says.

As an authority, Customs would have carried out border control in its official capacity, without a separate price tag.

Customs began training his own dogs in November with two dogs, each with their own handler. The dogs were already reserve dogs that had already learned basic skills, so in corona training they got moving quickly.

First, the dogs performed exercises on the odor separation pathway with anonymized samples. The dogs then trained at the airport, where they were to identify a sample in their pocket or bag.

The samples were corona patient clothing and swabs obtained from Hus Helsinki University Hospital. Controls were similar textiles and samples that did not contain coronavirus.

The dogs did a total of 400 exercises. Based on them, it can be said that dogs learn to recognize a positive sample from a negative one with about 90 percent certainty, says Mikko Grönberg, Director of Customs Supervision.

In mid-December, Customs was at a stage where the dogs could have switched to operational activities or passenger training. However, the exercises were suspended because there was uncertainty about the legal provisions and thus the introduction of dogs.

Customs dogs are not meant to give an opinion on human disease, Grönberg emphasizes.

“The goal was for dogs to learn to recognize metabolic changes associated with infection.”

For example, authorities would not make quarantine decisions based on markings made by dogs.

In November Suomen Kuvalehti published an article Helsinki-Vantaa Nose Academy’s corona dog testing. In the article, experts who trained cancer dogs, among others, said that teaching a dog the smell is very difficult.

“We don’t yet know which body change the dog recognizes as a crown, and we’re working to find out with universities. But yes, the dog recognizes the coronary disorder, ”says Nose Academy’s project manager Susanna Paavilainen.

Customs Grönberg does not comment on how the dog business of private companies views Customs. However, he emphasizes that statutory activities are monitored. Grönberg also says that Customs has more than 50 years of experience in operating dogs.

“Customs has a good starting point for working with dogs. Unlike individuals who do not act with professional duty or who are not necessarily subject to a similar duty of confidentiality, our staff are familiar with data security and confidentiality, ”says Grönberg.

Susanna According to Paavilainen, Nose Academy’s corona dog testing does not collect personal information about the providers of corona samples and thus does not create a confidentiality problem.

“Those who come to the test are asked if they want to participate in a study by the University of Helsinki, which compares the results of a test performed by a dog and a pcr test. Participants in the test sign a permit to collect personal data in the university register, ”says Paavilainen.

According to Paavilainen, it is emphasized to those who took the test that the test is unofficial. It does not replace the pcr test or shorten the quarantine.

Customs’ so-called corona dogs began training with odor separation on a can of track. Pictured are dog handlers Jukka Malinen and Riesu.­

If the Infectious Diseases Act still needs to be updated with regard to official assistance, Customs is still ready to start work on coronation dogs. According to customs, they would have had the readiness to train more corona dogs and deploy them quickly even at all the necessary border posts, ports and airports.

If there is no need for corona dogs guided by Customs, the dogs can be trained for other tasks.

“But for a while we still wait and look at the state of mind, because these dogs and handlers were good at their work.”